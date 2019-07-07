Wendelken was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

It will be the third big-league stint of 2019 for Wendelken, who was most recently sent down to the Aviators on June 26. Wendelken is 1-1 with a 4.94 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 23.2 innings (20 appearances). As he has in his pair of previous tours of duty with the Athletics, Wendelken will serve as bullpen depth in the middle innings for manager Bob Melvin.

