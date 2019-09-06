Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Returns to majors
Wendelken was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Wendelken hasn't pitched in the majors since before the All-Star break, but he'll return to the team with Yusmeiro Petit (personal) unavailable this weekend. Wendelken has a 4.56 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 25.2 big-league innings this season.
More News
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Quick stop with Oakland•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Returns to big leagues•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Sent back to minors•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Surfaces in big leagues•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Sent to minors•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Strong start to season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...