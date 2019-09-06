Wendelken was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Wendelken hasn't pitched in the majors since before the All-Star break, but he'll return to the team with Yusmeiro Petit (personal) unavailable this weekend. Wendelken has a 4.56 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 25.2 big-league innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories