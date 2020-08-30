Wendelken, who allowed one hit and recorded three strikeouts during a scoreless inning in a loss to the Astros during the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, has now put together six straight scoreless appearances.

The right-hander has been largely effective all season, as he's actually surrendered an earned run in just one of his 12 appearances. Wendelken owns an impressive 17:5 K:BB across 13.1 innings overall, and his strong work is simply an extension of what he'd provided the Athletics bullpen over the prior two seasons. After a rough rookie campaign in 2017 (9.95 ERA, 2.13 WHIP over 12.2 innings), Wendelken bounced back to post a 3-1 record, two holds, a 2.56 ERA and a 48:14 K:BB over 49.1 innings over the 2018-19 seasons.