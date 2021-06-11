Wendelken (oblique) is scheduled to face hitters Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Wendelken threw a 30-pitch bullpen Friday and will move on to facing hitters Monday. If all goes well in that next step, the right-hander will likely go out on a minor-league rehab assignment. A return to the Oakland bullpen within the next week remains a possibility.
