Wendelken was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wendelken was shuttled back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Wednesday's starter, Daniel Mengden, who was summoned from Triple-A. The 26-year-old Wendelken made just two appearances during his most recent stint with the A's, recording a walk and a strikeout across 2.2 scoreless innings.

