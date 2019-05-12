Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Sent to minors
Wendelken was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Wendelken will join the Aviators to make room on the major-league roster for Sunday's starter Daniel Mengden. The 26-year-old has a 5.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 21 innings for the Athletics this season.
