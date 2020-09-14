Wendelken struck out the side in a perfect eighth inning during a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Wendelken's line underscores how locked in he was, as does the fact he impressively got 14 of his 17 pitches into the strike zone. The 27-year-old reliever hasn't allowed an earned run since Aug. 10, a span of 11 appearances, with the only time he's been scored upon in that stretch the result of a sacrifice fly after a Vimael Machin error against the Astros on Tuesday.