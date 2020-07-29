Wendelken fired a scoreless ninth inning in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday, allowing a hit, uncorking a wild pitch and recording three strikeouts.

It was a bit of an eventful inning for the right-handed reliever, who ended up facing five hitters after allowing Daniel Murphy to reach safely by uncorking a wild pitch on a strikeout and then surrendering a double to Ryan McMahon. However, Wendelken impressively wiggled out of trouble with back-to-back whiffs to end the inning in what was only his second appearance of the season. The 27-year-old has been an effective middle-relief piece for manager Bob Melvin the last two seasons in particular, logging 49.1 innings across 40 appearances during that span.