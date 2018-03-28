Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Strong spring in return from Tommy John surgery
Wendelken (elbow) threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in Tuesday's exhibition game. He reached 95 mph with his fastball during the game, according to Melissa Lockard of TheAthletic.com.
Wendelken missed the 2017 season after Tommy John surgery. He's thrown two innings with four strikeouts in major-league spring training games. He'll need to show he's healthy at Triple-A before getting a shot in Oakland's bullpen.
More News
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Demoted to Nashville•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Tommy John surgery likely•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Lit up for four runs in two innings Friday•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Optioned Tuesday•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Gets recalled Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...