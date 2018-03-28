Wendelken (elbow) threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in Tuesday's exhibition game. He reached 95 mph with his fastball during the game, according to Melissa Lockard of TheAthletic.com.

Wendelken missed the 2017 season after Tommy John surgery. He's thrown two innings with four strikeouts in major-league spring training games. He'll need to show he's healthy at Triple-A before getting a shot in Oakland's bullpen.