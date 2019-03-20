Wendelken fired two scoreless innings in a 9-7 loss to the Mariners in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. He struck out two.

Wendelken picked up right where he left off last season, when he generated a minuscule 0.54 ERA and 0.78 WHIP across 16.2 innings over 13 appearances. The right-hander had endured a rough spring, however, posting a 14.54 ERA over 4.1 innings across five Cactus League outings. Therefore, Wednesday's performance was a welcome fresh start for Wendelken, who seems likely to fill a sizable, multi-inning role for manager Bob Melvin this season.