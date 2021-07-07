Wendelken (1-1) was charged with the loss against the Astros on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman over one inning. He struck out two.

The veteran reliever created plenty of trouble for himself after impressively recording strikeouts of Carlos Correa and Preston Tucker to close out the fifth inning. Wendelken put on the runner that would eventually come home with the go-ahead run for Houston after he exited the contest in the sixth, leading to his first loss of the season. Wendelken has been scuffling of late, allowing four runs (three earned) over the two innings covering his last pair of appearances.