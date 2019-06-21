Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Surfaces in big leagues
Wendelken was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Friday's game against the Rays, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The right-hander will take the roster spot of Frankie Montas, who was hit with an 80-game ban Friday after testing positive for PEDs. Wendelken has appeared in 18 games this season for Oakland out of the bullpen, accruing a 5.57 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 23 punchouts over 21 innings.
