Wendelken (oblique) has begun throwing a sock in his rehabilitation process, the Associated Press reports.
The veteran reliever still seems to be quite a ways from even engaging in a bullpen session, but manager Bob Melvin remarked Wendelken was excited to at least be able to engage in some sort of throwing for the first time since May 2. The 28-year-old figures to eventually require a rehab assignment before being deemed ready for activation, but that step is likely still several weeks away.
