Wendelken (1-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk while striking out two over two innings in a loss to the Astros in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Wendelken got through the sixth inning cleanly, but loaded the bases with a walk, a single and an error from shortstop Vimael Machin in the seventh. Yuli Gurriel's sacrifice fly was enough to leave Wendelken with a tough loss. He's had a strong season overall, with a 1.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 18.2 innings.