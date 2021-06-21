Wendelken (oblique) has logged two rehab appearances for Triple-A Las Vegas, allowing an earned run on two walks and a hit batsman while also recording a strikeout across two innings.

Wendelken faced Triple-A Tacoma twice in the four-game series that wrapped up Sunday, making some trouble for himself in the first appearance Thursday by throwing only seven of 20 pitches for strikes. However, that gave Wendelken a chance to test out his previously ailing oblique, and the fact he turned in a much sharper effort Sunday by getting six of nine offerings into the strike zone during his one frame is a good sign he may be ready for activation in coming days.