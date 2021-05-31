Wendelken (oblique) has upped his throwing distance to 120 feet, the Associated Press reports.
The veteran reliever continues to take some optimistic steps forward in his recovery, with this latest news representing a jump of 30 feet of throwing distance for Wendelken. He's likely to remain on his current throwing progression for at least another week before potentially graduating to bullpen sessions as the next step in his rehabilitation process.
More News
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Progresses to playing catch•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Takes another step in rehab•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: No timetable for return•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Shut down with oblique strain•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Grabs second hold•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Busy early in season•