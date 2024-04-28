Davis (thigh/groin) joined Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday to partake in baseball activities and is expected to serve as the designated hitter for the Aviators on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Davis has been sidelined since sustaining his injury April 14, but he'd been ramping up physical activity in recent days. Manager Mark Kotsay said Saturday the plan is for Davis to rejoin the Athletics on Monday, at which point it will be determined whether he'll need to play in more rehab games or if he's ready to be activated from the injured list.