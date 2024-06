Davis was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Davis will now be available to be claimed off waivers and if he has no takers, Oakland is expected to release the 31-year-old. After being released by the Giants in March, Davis compiled a .236 average with four home runs, five RBI and 12 runs scored over 123 at-bats in 39 games with the Athletics this season. Based off his track record, Davis will likely find a new suitor in the near future.