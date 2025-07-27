Ginn will start in Sunday's game against the Astros in Houston.

After working in relief in his first appearance of the second half July 18, Ginn was called upon to fill the vacant spot in the Athletics rotation Tuesday against the Rangers. The right-hander was limited to 58 pitches but fared well in a no-decision, limiting Texas to one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings. Ginn will be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation, and he should be capable of giving the Athletics around 70-to-80 pitches Sunday.