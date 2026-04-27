Ginn left Sunday's start against the Rangers in the fourth inning with right shoulder soreness, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.

Ginn cruised through three scoreless frames before hitting Evan Carter with a pitch with one out in the bottom of the fourth. The right-handed pitcher then appeared to be favoring his right side after delivering a 94.1 mph sinker to Jake Burger at the plate, and he was ultimately forced to exit the contest as a result. Manager Mark Kotsay explained following the team's 2-1 victory that Ginn was dealing with "some form of a stinger in the shoulder area" and that the team wasn't going to "risk anything further." The team is expected to reevaluate Ginn's health Monday.