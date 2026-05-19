Ginn (2-2) was the pitcher of record in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Angels after allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over eight-plus innings.

Ginn dominated through eight frames, holding the Angels without a hit while establishing a new career-high strikeout total. The game was tied 0-0 heading into the ninth, but the Athletics scored a run in the top of the inning to give Ginn a shot at history. In an absolutely brutal ending to a fantastic outing, Ginn gave up a leadoff single to Adam Frazier to lose the no-hitter before Zach Neto tagged him for a two-run, walk-off home run. Ginn's start will be most remembered for the way it ended, but fantasy managers who roster him should take solace in the strength of his overall performance. He not only picked up third straight quality start but also demonstrated improved swing-and-miss stuff with 14 whiffs.