Ginn didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rangers after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

The long ball proved to be a major problem for Ginn, who gave up a career-high three home runs Thursday. It was also the shortest outing of the year so far for the right-hander, and he recorded a season-low two punchouts. Ginn could have some streaming value in fantasy against softer lineups, as he entered play with an elite 61.5 percent groundball rate, but he has a 4.61 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 13.2 innings (three starts). He doesn't shape up as an appealing option in his next projected outing in Texas for a rematch with the hard-hitting Rangers.