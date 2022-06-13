Double-A Midland placed Ginn on its 7-day injured list May 16 due to forearm tightness, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Lockard notes that the injury isn't as severe as the Athletics originally anticipated, but Ginn remains without a clear timeline to return to the mound. Even so, the 23-year-old has a previous Tommy John surgery on his medical record, so the Athletics are likely to bring him along slowly in his recovery from the injury. Ginn, who recently resumed light tossing, owns a 6.48 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 16.2 innings with Midland this season.