Ginn (forearm) began a rehab assignment July 22 with the Athletics' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and has struck out five over seven innings between his first two starts. He's allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks.

Ginn has been on Double-A Midland's 7-day injured list since May 16 with a right forearm injury but looks like he could soon be ready to rejoin the Athletics' Texas League affiliate. Before landing on the shelf, Ginn submitted a 6.48 ERA and 1.42 WHIP while striking out 23 over 16.2 innings for Midland.