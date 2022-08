Ginn (forearm) was reinstated from Double-A Midland's 7-day injured list Aug. 1 and made his return to action Friday, tossing four innings against Arkansas. He struck out four and allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks.

Ginn was back with Midland for the first time in nearly three months after an extended absence due to right forearm tightness. Before being activated, Ginn built up his arm with two rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.