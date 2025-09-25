Ginn (4-7) took the loss against the Astros on Thursday, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings.

It was a rough final outing of the season for Ginn, who gave up five runs through the first two innings before yielding two more runs in the fourth frame. He managed to generate 13 whiffs on 81 pitches (47 strikes), but the seven runs he gave up were his most of the season. It's a disappointing end to the 2025 campaign for Ginn, who entered Thursday's contest having yielded two earned runs or less in each of his last three starts. With the Athletics eliminated from playoff contention, Ginn will end the season with a 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 99:31 K:BB across 90.1 innings.