The Athletics optioned Ginn to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Ginn was in contention for a spot in the Athletics' Opening Day rotation heading into camp, but he'll open the season in the minors after struggling over his five Cactus League outings (7.62 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB in 13 innings). If the right-hander can iron out his control issues at Triple-A, he should be one of the top candidates to enter the rotation if the Athletics are in need of another starter at any point this season.