Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Shelved due to blister

The Athletics placed Ginn on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a blister on his right middle finger.

Though the injury appears to be a minor concern for Ginn that could allow him to return from the shelf when first eligible Aug. 3, it's nonetheless a frustrating development after he had delivered a gem of an outing his last time out Saturday. In that start, Ginn improved to 8-6 on the season and lowered his ERA to 3.46 and his WHIP to 1.22 while striking out seven batters and limiting the Nationals to one hit and three walks across 6.1 innings. The Athletics recalled righty Mason Barnett from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move, and he could be a candidate to enter the rotation the next time Ginn's turn comes up this weekend in Minnesota.