Triple-A Las Vegas placed Ginn on its 7-day injured list Tuesday with an unspecified injury.

The Athletics haven't provided any details on Ginn's injury, which presumably cropped up during his most recent start May 16. Ginn made two appearances for Las Vegas after he received a promotion from Double-A Midland, with whom he produced a 4.15 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB in 30.1 innings over his first six starts of the season.