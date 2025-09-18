Ginn (4-6) picked up the win Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out three.

Thursday marked Ginn's first quality start since July 27 in Houston, and he's now yielded just three runs over his first 15.1 innings of the month. The right-hander also took on a season-high workload, tossing 98 pitches, and he generated an impressive 14 whiffs. Next week's scheduled outing against the division-rival Astros could be the final appearance of the year for Ginn, who'll be looking to build on Thursday's performance and improve his middling 4.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 95:28 K:BB over 86.2 innings.