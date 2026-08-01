Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Slated for another bullpen Saturday

Ginn is scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday and could rejoin the Athletics' rotation next week if all goes well, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ginn has been sidelined since July 22 due to a blister on his right middle finger but is trending toward a short stay on the injured list. He threw bullpens Monday and Wednesday with no issues, and if no setbacks arise during Saturday's session, the right-hander could slot back into the Athletics' rotation as soon as Tuesday against the Reds. Ginn has put together a solid campaign, posting an 8-6 record with a 3.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 100:49 K:BB across 109.1 innings (22 appearances).