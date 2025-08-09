Ginn (2-4) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Ginn allowed three runs on two homers in the first inning but settled in to finish with four scoreless frames. He generated a whopping 17 swinging strikes on 87 pitches and now owns a 3.54 ERA through four starts since returning to the rotation July 22. He'll carry a 4.39 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB across 53.1 innings into a home matchup with the Rays next week.