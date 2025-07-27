Ginn (2-2) pitched six scoreless innings with four strikeouts to pick up the win Sunday at Houston. He allowed three hits and no walks.

The 26-year-old righty notched his first quality start of the season, as he generated 10 whiffs out of his 77 total pitches in this performance. In two starts and three relief outings this month, Ginn has been a steady performer for the Athletics, pitching to a 2.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 16 frames. Through 44 total innings that include six starts, he now sports a 3.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB with a magnificent 53.7 percent groundball rate. Ginn currently lines up to make his next appearance against the Diamondbacks at home next weekend.