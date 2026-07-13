Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Tagged for career-high eight runs

Ginn (7-6) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over 4.1 innings.

Ginn's outing unraveled quickly after Sam Antonacci launched a leadoff homer to spark a six-run first inning for Chicago. The right-hander did finish the outing with seven strikeouts and retired nine straight batters at one point, but a single and a walk to begin the fifth ended his afternoon and Chicago tacked on three more runs following the exit, leaving him charged with a career-high eight earned runs. Despite Sunday's rough outing, Ginn was reliable for much of the first half, posting a 3.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 93:46 K:BB across 103 innings, and will have the opportunity to bounce back after the All-Star break.