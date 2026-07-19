Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Teases no-no in easy victory

Ginn (8-6) earned the win over Washington on Saturday, allowing one hit and issuing three walks while striking out seven batters over 6.1 scoreless innings.

The A's jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and Ginn hit cruise control from there. He didn't allow a hit until the seventh frame, when Keibert Ruiz stroked a single to center field with one out. Manager Mark Kotsay decided that would be the final batter of Ginn's outing despite the fact that the hurler was at only 82 pitches. Though he fell short of etching his name in the history books, Ginn rebounded nicely from the eight-run, 4.1-frame blowup he posted against the White Sox in his final start of the first half. Even including that mauling, Ginn has nice numbers overall, posting an 8-6 record along with a 3.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 100:49 K:BB over 109.1 innings spanning 22 appearances (19 starts).