Ginn (2-3) allowed four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

The right-hander took a major step back in this outing after having allowing just one run over his previous 11 innings. The five walks were a season high as well. Ginn was able to stretch out to 85 pitches (45 strikes) Saturday, and he should have a good chance of staying in the rotation following the Athletics' deadline deal that sent JP Sears to the Padres. Ginn has posted a 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 49:15 K:BB through 48.1 innings across 14 appearances (seven starts) this season. He's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Orioles next week.