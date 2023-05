Peterson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in the Athletics' extra-inning loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

Peterson swiped second base for the second straight night to push his season total to four. The veteran infielder now has a four-game hitting streak as well, his longest stretch of success at the plate in a season where he's still sporting just a .205/.302/.289 slash line across 96 plate appearances.