Peterson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Peterson's 409-foot shot to right center in the eighth inning accounted for the Athletics' final run of the night. The veteran is still carrying a lackluster .212/.308/.327 slash line across 130 plate appearances for the season, but he's now reached safely in seven of the last eight games, a stretch during which he's hitting .333 with two home runs, four walks, four RBI and three runs over 25 plate appearances.