Peterson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Peterson's two-run shot in the fourth inning with Shea Langeliers aboard plated the final two runs of the game for the Athletics. The veteran's start was his first since Sunday, and the productive day extended a brief surge that's now seen Peterson go 5-for-13 with a double, Wednesday's blast, three RBI, four walks, a stolen base and four total runs in his last six games.