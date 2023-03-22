Peterson checked out fine after taking a pitch off his right hand Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Peterson was removed from the A's spring game against the Cubs a half-inning after the HBP occurred, but he only sustained a minor bruise. The 32-year-old is set to open the 2023 campaign with a large share of starting third base duties in Oakland.
More News
-
Athletics' Jace Peterson: Removed Wednesday after HBP•
-
Athletics' Jace Peterson: Holding own at plate in spring•
-
Athletics' Jace Peterson: Contract with Oakland official•
-
Athletics' Jace Peterson: Lands in Oakland•
-
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Losing work to Urias•