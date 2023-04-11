Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.

Peterson's multi-hit effort was both the only one of the night for the Athletics and the first of the season for the veteran, who's now hit safely in three of the last four games. The 32-year-old still has a ways to go toward a palatable slash line, however, he's still carrying figures of .172/.194/.310 figures over his first 31 plate appearances.