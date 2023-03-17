Peterson is hitting .240 (6-for-25) with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI, seven walks, a stolen base and four runs across 12 Cactus League games.

The veteran offseason signing has produced noteworthy results in his bid to lock down the starting third base job on the Opening Day roster. Peterson owns a career .231 average and .664 OPS across 741 big-league games, so his real-world and fantasy ceilings are irrefutably capped; nevertheless, he's proven a serviceable contributor over the years in large part due to his speed, which has helped him leg out 90 doubles, 14 triples and 60 steals since 2015. The lefty-swinging Peterson should open the season seeing the majority of work against right-handed pitching, but it's worth noting he also boasts a .268 average and .340 on-base percentage in 94 plate appearances versus southpaws over the last three seasons.