Peterson went 5-for-5 with a pair of two-run home runs, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Peterson was exceptional Tuesday, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the plate with three singles and two long balls to mark the first multi-homer performance of his 10-year career. The outburst snapped a cold streak for Peterson, who entered the contest 4-for-35 (.114) across his last 12 games. Though he serves as the Athletics' everyday third baseman, his fantasy upside is capped by the Athletics' lack of offensive firepower and his late position in the order.