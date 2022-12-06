Peterson signed a two-year contract with the Athletics on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Peterson recorded a 76 wRC+ through the end of his age-29 season, but he's posted a 98 wRC+ since turning 30 prior to the 2020 campaign. That doesn't make him much more than a part-time player, though the Athletics have enough holes on their roster that Peterson could feature regularly. Between his merely mediocre bat, tough home park and weak surrounding lineup, however, even an everyday role would leave Peterson without much fantasy appeal outside of deep leagues.