Peterson went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

Peterson walked in the sixth and eight innings. He stole his second base of the year in the sixth and scored on a two-run double by Shea Langliers in the eighth. The 33-year-old has not done much to warrant fantasy consideration, as he's slashing .204/.273/.306 with a home run and seven RBI over 55 plate appearances.