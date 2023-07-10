Peterson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Peterson closed out the first half on a high note with his first multi-hit effort since June 14. The veteran infielder has been mired in a prolonged 18-game slump since that point that had seen him produce just a .113/.176/.194 slash line across 69 plate appearances, and given the Athletics' non-contending status, it's certainly possible he increasingly cedes playing time to younger options during the second half of the campaign.