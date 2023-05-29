Peterson went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-1 loss to the Astros.

Peterson went hitless for the fifth time in his last six games, a span in which he's gone 1-for-19, but he was able to make an impact in his one trip on base. The steal was his fifth of the season. He's hitting just .146 (6-for-41) over his last 14 contests, but the Athletics are lacking for more effective options. Peterson has a .194/.291/.285 slash line with three home runs, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored through 165 plate appearances as Oakland's primary third baseman this year.