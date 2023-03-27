Peterson played at third base in both Friday's and Sunday's Cactus League games against the White Sox and Giants, respectively, after being hit by a pitch Wednesday.
Peterson went a combined 2-for-5 in that pair of exhibitions, and although he didn't play a full nine innings in either, it's clear he's unaffected from having been plunked. The veteran appears set to open the season as the everyday third baseman.
