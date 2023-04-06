Peterson went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Wednesday.
Peterson got on board via a fielder's choice bunt in the first inning and stole second for his first swipe of the season. The veteran recorded back-to-back double-digit steal tallies in Milwaukee the last two seasons, so there's some modest upside there fantasy-wise. However, Peterson has gotten his A's tenure off to a sluggish start otherwise, with a three-run home run against Cleveland on Monday his only hit across 16 plate appearances thus far.
