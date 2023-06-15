Peterson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Peterson put together the only multi-hit effort of the night for the A's and pulled within one stolen base of his third consecutive season with double-digit swipes. The veteran's recent hot streak at the plate continued as well, as he now has four multi-hit efforts in the last eight games, a stretch during which he's reached safely 16 times across 28 plate appearances.